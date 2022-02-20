Double-digit skids continue for 0-for-evers in Daytona 500

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aric Almirola came up short again in the Daytona 500. He finished fifth in “The Great American Race” on Sunday. It was a bittersweet moment for the veteran driver who is embarking on his last full-time season in the Cup Series. Almirola had plenty of heartbroken company, including Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. They were four of seven 0-for-ever drivers trying to end double-digit skids in the Daytona 500. Many of them had chances at the end. All of them ending up watching Austin Cindric and Team Penske celebrate in victory lane.