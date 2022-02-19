Lindholm, Flames beat Kraken 2-1 for 9th straight win

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored for the seventh straight game and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 for their ninth consecutive win. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots while starting for the 14th time in 15 games. Lindholm, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to nine games with eight goals and seven assists during the stretch. Calle Jarnkrok scored for Seattle, which has lost three straight. Philipp Grubauer finished with 35 saves.