Argentines Schwartzman, Cerundolo to meet in Rio semifinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and countryman Francisco Cerundolo will meet in the semifinals of the Rio Open clay-court tournament. Third-seeded Schwartzman beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 in the delayed quarterfinals on Saturday. Cerundolo topped Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Fabio Fognini also advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Argentina’s Federico Coria. Quarterfinals and semifinals are being played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio de Janeiro during the week. The semifinals are scheduled for the evening, weather permitting.