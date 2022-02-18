US qualifier on March 24 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca

MIAMI (AP) — Mexico will play its March 24 World Cup qualifier against the United States at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, where the Americans have 12 losses and four draws in qualifying. The match will start at 8 p.m. local time, 10 p.m. Eastern. The United States hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Florida, and finishes qualifying against Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 30. Canada leads World Cup qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points. The U.S. is second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal differential.