‘Openly British’ Gus Kenworthy wraps up Olympics his way

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Halfpipe skier Gus Kenworthy lifted his jacket to reveal a shirt underneath that read “Openly British.” The freestyler who once represented the United States and now competes for Britain explained after the Olympic final it was simply a play on the phrase “Openly Gay.” He came out in 2015, the year after he won silver in Sochi. It was at those Olympics in Russia where he captured headlines by bringing stray dogs home from the mountain. His kiss of his then-boyfriend at the bottom of the mountain during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games was caught by TV cameras and turned into a worldwide sensation. After this version of the Olympics, Kenworthy said farewell to the sport as he steps away.