NCAA Division I Board calls for review of NIL policies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA officials have called for a review of how name, image and likeness compensation policies are impacting recruiting, transfers, academics and athletes’ mental health. The Division I Board of Directors asked the Division I Council to produce a preliminary report by April and to make formal recommendations by June. Georgia President Jere Morehead says the board is concerned that some NIL activity “may not only be violating NCAA recruiting rules,” but may also be negatively impacting athletes.