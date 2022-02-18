Celebrating 75: Cleveland again welcomes back NBA’s greats

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NBA is honoring its 75th anniversary team during the All-Star Game, but the league won’t be able to duplicate the magic from 25 years ago in its return to Cleveland. In 1997, Michael Jordan climbed up first, the game’s reigning superstar a fitting leadoff to the 50th anniversary team celebration. George Mikan was last, the player considered the NBA’s first superstar getting a helping hand from Bill Russell. The NBA’s 50th anniversary team celebration during the 1997 All-Star Game was simple yet stirring. Some players have died and others are unwilling — or unable — to travel. The ones who will be here are cherishing another chance to remember the past and celebrate the present.