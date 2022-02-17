WHAT TO WATCH: Shiffrin’s last event, figure skating pairs

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin exits the Beijing Olympics without a medal, it won’t be for lack of trying. Shiffrin plans to enter the team event, which would mean she’d compete in all six Alpine races this year. Of course, starting the events hasn’t been the issue. She’s failed to finish three of them. Still, she’s kept competing in the hopes that the next race could always be the one that turns her Olympics around. Her final chance is the team event, which USA Network plans to broadcast live Friday night and NBC will air as part of its late-night coverage.