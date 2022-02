BOCA RATON, Fla. — North Texas held off Florida Atlantic for a 54-51 win on Thursday night, the Mean Green’s 11th straight victory. Michael Forrest hit a pair of foul shots with 2:25 left to help the Owls pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Thomas Bell recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Mean Green. Giancarlo Rosado led the Owls with 10 points.