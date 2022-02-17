MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole

By The Associated Press

Juventus hosts Torino for the Turin Derby after Danilo’s injury-time equalizer at Atalanta on Sunday stretched Juve’s unbeaten run in the league to 11 games. But the “Old Lady” will need the same resilience against its local rival, which has one of the best defenses in Serie A. High-scoring Bayer Leverkusen aims to consolidate third place and put pressure on Borussia Dortmund in second with a win at mid-table Mainz in the Bundesliga. In Spain, Rayo Vallecano visits Elche aiming to stop its slide down the standings. Defending French champion Lille needs to push hard for a European place next season, starting with a home win against 19th-place Metz.