Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway has pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament with an abdominal injury. Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open, which he won. Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, who lost his second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-2 after the second set was halted for a rain delay. Cerundolo will next face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, who beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-5, 6-4. Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy was set to play Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro later.