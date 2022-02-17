Beijing’s ‘invisible’ Olympics: Muted but watched online

By ZEN SOO

AP Technology Writer

The Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing, but most of the population is shut out because of coronavirus restrictions. The lack of interaction with visiting foreign athletes and spectators has intensified the sense that the Games are taking place several degrees removed from the daily life of the city and the nation. This is in stark contrast to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when a buoyant China was proud to host such a major international event and eager to engage with the global community. Technology has also changed the way people experience major sporting events, helping those in the host city engage in an Olympics they cannot attend.