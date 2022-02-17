Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 1:41 PM

Barcelona held 1-1 by Napoli, Rangers win in Dortmund in EL

KYMA

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

After dropping out of the Champions League, Barcelona now faces a difficult task just to qualify for the round of 16 in the Europa League. The Catalan club was held 1-1 by Napoli at Camp Nou Stadium in the first leg of one of eight playoffs between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-ups. In the other matchups, Scottish club Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 away, Real Betis won 3-2 at Zenit St. Petersburg and Sheriff beat Braga 1-0. In the playoff matches to reach the last 16 of the inaugural Europa Conference League, PSV Eindhoven, Rapid Vienna, Midtjylland and Slavia Prague won the opening leg.  

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content