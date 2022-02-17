Alpine F1 team hires Otmar Szafnauer as new team principal

ENSTONE, England (AP) — The Alpine Formula One team has hired Otmar Szafnauer as its new team principal as part of an ongoing restructuring process. The 57-year-old Szafnauer has more than 30 years of experience in F1. He led Force India from last place in the constructors’ championship to fourth in 2016 and ’17 despite a very low budget. Szafnauer then helped Racing Point win its first race and secure fourth spot in the constructors in 2020. CEO Laurent Rossi has been reshaping the team with executive director Marcin Budkowski and non-executive director Alain Prost having both left their roles.