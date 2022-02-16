Woods back on the PGA Tour but only as a tournament host

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour but not the way he would prefer. He’s still not close to playing a tournament as he recovers from serious injuries to his right leg. It was a year ago in Los Angeles when he crashed his SUV down a hillside and shattered bones in his right leg and foot. Woods is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He did manage to play the PNC Championship with his son in December. But that was in a cart. Woods says walking and competing is a long way off.