US men reach Olympic curling semis, keep repeat gold in play

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American skip John Shuster and the defending Olympic curling champions won a last-chance match to qualify for the playoffs. The Americans beat Denmark 7-5 to keep their hopes of a repeat gold medal alive. They will play Britain in the semifinals later Thursday night. Reigning silver medalist Sweden will meet Canada, which finished fourth in Pyeongchang. Four years after winning five straight elimination games to take gold, Shuster’s foursome was again in a desperate position. This time there was a twist, though. Even with a loss, they could have made the playoffs if Italy beat Norway. When Norway won, it was up to Shuster to deliver. And he did.