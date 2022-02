EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had a season-high 30 points as Seattle routed UT Rio Grande Valley 102-62. Darrion Trammell had 19 points and eight assists for the Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Seattle registered season highs with 21 3-pointers and 31 assists. Marek Nelson had 18 points for the Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games.