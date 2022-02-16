Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 9:02 AM

T-wolves sign Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension

KYMA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves. He was acquired in a trade last summer with Memphis. That came nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers. The 33-year-old Beverley is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA. He has started 35 of 39 games for Minnesota.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content