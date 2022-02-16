Singer Aguilera joins Angel City FC investor group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Angel City. The investors in the team’s latest funding round were announced Wednesday, ahead of Angel City’s first season. They join an already large and star-studded group of investors that includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and soccer player Mia Hamm.