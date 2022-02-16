Skip to Content
Pistons end 8-game skid, Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a 10-game roll, but his jumper from the top of the key bounced high off the rim. Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and had a key lock in the final minute in the Pistons’ first victory since Jan. 30. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.

