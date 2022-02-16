Keldon Johnson scores 22 as Spurs top Thunder 114-106

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 22 points to help the San Antonio Spurs defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106. Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and 17 rebounds for San Antonio. All-Star Dejounte Murray scored 18 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 17 for the Spurs. Josh Giddey had his third straight triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder. Tre Mann scored 24 points, Theo Maledon had 22 and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.