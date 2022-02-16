Georgia Tech tumbles to ACC cellar 1 year after championship

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has suffered a painful fall from winning last season’s ACC Tournament championship to last place in the league this year. The Yellow Jackets fell to the bottom of the ACC standings with their third straight loss on Tuesday night. Coach Josh Pastner received a three-year contract extension after winning last year’s ACC title. Now Pastner is looking for answers. Pastner felt it was necessary to apologize to Georgia Tech fans after falling to the bottom of the standings with the loss to North Carolina State. The Yellow Jackets have struggled with a lack of scoring depth all season.