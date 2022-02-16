For Love and Hoffman, the wait for Olympic bobsled race ends

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman have waited a couple of weeks to make their debut at the Olympics. Or a few months. Or a few years. Or forever. Their wait is just about over. They’ll finally and officially become U.S. Olympians on Friday when the women’s bobsled competition starts at the Beijing Games. Love will be pushing Kaillie Humphries’ sled and Hoffman will be pushing the sled piloted by Elana Meyers Taylor.