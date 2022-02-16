For Goepper, another Olympic medal and clear outlook on life

By PAT GRAHAM and EDDIE PELLS

AP Sports Writers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American freestyle skier Nick Goepper has another Olympic medal and a great outlook to go with it. Goepper cheerfully announced he’s doing good these days from a mental health perspective shortly after winning the silver medal in slopestyle. That’s notable given some of the dark days he experienced after first climbing the Olympic podium eight years ago in Sochi. Goepper was encouraged to see big names like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Noah Lyles bring up the subject of mental health and the way it impacts athletes. Goepper was outspoken about his own struggles long before that. The 27-year-old from Indiana finished second behind teammate Alex Hall in the competition.