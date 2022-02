NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Finch had a career-high 21 points as Jacksonville State defeated Lipscomb 78-67. Finch hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and added six assists for the Gamecocks (17-9, 10-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darian Adams pitched in with 16 points and eight rebounds. Parker Hazen and Will Pruitt had 17 points apiece to pace the Bisons (11-17, 4-9).