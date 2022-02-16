Falcons release Fowler following 7 1/2 sacks in 2 seasons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Dante Fowler after he failed to provide the expected boost to the team’s long-suffering pass rush. Fowler led the Falcons with 4 1/2 sacks in 2021, giving him only 7 1/2 sacks in his two seasons with the team. The Falcons finished last in the NFL with only 18 sacks, leaving edge rusher an area expected to be addressed in the NFL draft or free agency. Fowler began his career with Jacksonville in 2016. He set a career high with 11 1/2 sacks with the Rams in 2019 before signing with Atlanta.