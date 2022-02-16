After blow of Beijing, Olympians ask: What about Africa?

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — African representation has shriveled at the Winter Olympics. A record eight African nations, fielding twice as many athletes as at the current Games in Beijing, competed at the last Winter Olympics in 2018 . Eritrea, Ghana, Morocco, Madagascar and Nigeria are back this time, but Kenya, South Africa and Togo are not. Skiing, both cross-country and Alpine, was the only sport Africans qualified for. And there was just one African woman. At skating rinks, snow parks and the sliding track, there was no African representation, despite African sliders’ breakthroughs in 2018. African Olympians are demanding a response from the International Olympic Committee. But there’s no sign of IOC dismay about Africa’s backward step.