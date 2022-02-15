Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games. She skied out in the giant slalom and the slalom and finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill. Next up is Thursday’s combined race. That race adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run. Shiffrin is the world champion in combined and also won silver in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 0.93 seconds behind in second.