Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov struggled at that final shooting stop and had to complete a penalty lap. The Norwegians won the race won in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 50.2 seconds. Johannes Thingnes Boe won his third gold medal and fourth overall at the Beijing Games. Tarjei Boe won his second gold to go along with a silver and a bronze. The Russian team’s collapse allowed France to win silver. The Russians took bronze.