Hedman ignites 3-goal third, Lightning beat New Jersey 6-3.

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a 3:04 span of the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3. Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn had scored in a 41-second span late in the second period to tie the game 3-all. Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11. Rookie Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which has lost nine of 11. Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each added a goal and an assist.