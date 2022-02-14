Cavs’ center Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden at this year’s All-Star Game. Allen, who has been having a strong second season with the Cavs, was chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. It’s Allen’s first All-Star selection. He will join teammate Darius Garland for this year’s event in Cleveland and give the Cavs two All-Stars for the first time since 2018. Harden is dealing with a left hamstring issue that is delaying his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Harden was chosen by coaches as an All-Star reserve.