Behind China-South Korea skating row, a deeper cultural rift

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chinese and South Korean short track ice skating fans are duking it out online over allegations of foul play, tapping into the historical rivalry between their countries. South Korea was angered by the disqualifications of two of its short track speedskaters at the Beijing Games this week. A protest was filed and South Koreans online called for the team to withdraw. They stayed instead, and Hwang Daeheon won gold in the men’s 1,500 meters on Wednesday, giving South Korea the title for the fourth time in six Olympics. Hwang and teammate Lee Juneseo were disqualified in the semifinals of the 1,000 two days earlier, leading the South Korean contingent to complain.