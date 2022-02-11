Arsenal reaches deal to get Matt Turner from Revs in June

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Arsenal has reached an agreement for American goalkeeper Matt Turner to transfer to the London club this summer from the New England Revolution, subject to a successful physical. New England says the 27-year-old is expected to join Arsenal in late June, allowing him to remain with the MLS team for half the league season and the CONCACAF Champions League. Turner has 16 international appearances and has shared the starting role in World Cup qualifying with Zack Steffen, the backup to Ederson at Manchester City.