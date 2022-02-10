U.S., Canada meet in Olympics after intense scrimmage

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The United States and Canada face off Saturday afternoon in Beijing in each team’s second men’s hockey game at the Olympics. The two teams are actually playing for the second time this week after scrimmaging to give each other some extra preparation for the tournament. That scrimmage without referees might have gotten nasty had the teams kept playing. They’ll get to find out just how nasty now that the game counts. The U.S. is coming off an 8-0 rout of host China. Canada opened by beating Germany 5-1.