Trent has 42; Raptors push streak to 8 with win over Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors pushed their season-high winning streak to eight games with a 139-120 victory over the Houston Rockets. Toronto’s winning streak is the longest active one in the NBA and the loss extends Houston’s skid to four games. It was Trent’s seventh game with 30 points or more this season and Pascal Siakam added 30 points for his sixth 30-point game of the season. Kevin Porter had a season-high 30 points and Garrison Mathews added 19 for the Rockets, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.