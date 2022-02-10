In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects … anyone but Harden

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden on the day their partnership in Brooklyn ended. Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him with the last pick. James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.