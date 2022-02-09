Notre Dame alone in first place in ACC after 63-57 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Notre Dame recovered after blowing a 14-point lead to beat Louisville 63-57 for sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Irish won for the seventh time in eight games and broke a first-place tie with idle Duke. Atkinson collected his third straight double-double, Dane Goodwin added 16 points and Blake Wesley 11 for Notre Dame, which beat Louisville twice in the same season for the first time. Jae’Lyn Withers scored a career-tying 20 points, El Ellis added 13 and Dre Davis 10 for the Cardinals, who have lost six straight games for the first time since the 1990-91 season.