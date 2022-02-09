MLB lockout talks to resume Saturday after 11-day break

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball and its locked-out players agreed to resume negotiations Saturday after an 11-day break. The session in New York will follow three days of owners’ meetings in Orlando that end Thursday and three days of players’ association sessions in Arizona and Florida. It will be just the fifth negotiating session on core economics since the lockout started in early December. There is virtually no chance spring training workouts can start as scheduled on Feb. 16, a casualty of baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to hold a news conference Thursday following the end of the owners’ meetings. He has not publicly addressed the standoff since Dec. 2, the day the lockout began.