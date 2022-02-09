Lee, Cizikas lead Islanders to 6-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. Matt Martin, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders, and Cal Clutterbuck had two assists. Ilya Sorokin had 34 saves. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elias Petterson and Luke Schenn had goals for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak was pulled late in the first period after giving up five goals on 12 shots. Thatcher Demko stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced. New York scored three times in a 31-second span in the first and had their first five-goal first in nearly 26 years.