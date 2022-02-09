Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Jeremy Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, has died in Southern California. He was 47. Officers responding Wednesday to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at his parents’ home in Claremont, east of Los Angeles. Police Lt. Robert Ewing says the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Giambi played six seasons from 1998-2003 with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. While in Oakland, Giambi was teammates with his older brother Jason.