Bogdanovic has 23 points as Jazz blow out Warriors 111-85

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell had 14 points with 10 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz past Golden State 111-85 on Wednesday and snap the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak. Hassan Whiteside had nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks as the Jazz nearly held the Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage this season until a garbage-time hot streak helped them finish at 36%. Mitchell tallied eight assists in a bid to mark Utah’s first triple-double since Carlos Boozer did it 14 years ago. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points and Stephen Curry had 16.