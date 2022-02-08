TCU tops Oklahoma State 77-73 behind Lampkin’s double-double

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored a career-high 19 points, Eddie Lampkin had 10 points and 12 rebounds and TCU held off Oklahoma State 77-73. TCU led by 13 points, 69-56, with seven minutes left but only made two field goals the rest of the way as Oklahoma State battled back during an 11-0 run — with seven points from Isaac Likekele. Damion Baugh ended TCU’s drought with a runner from the free-throw line with 1:44 left for a 72-69 lead. Lampkin grabbed an Oklahoma State missed free throw with 20 seconds left and was fouled before making two free throws for a 75-71 lead. Avery Anderson III answered for Oklahoma State with a quick layup, but Baugh sealed it with a full-court pass to Emanuel Miller for a dunk and a four-point lead.