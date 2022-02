By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers are trading two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in a 6-player deal. Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. The Kings also will receive Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick. Both teams are near the bottom of their respective conferences.