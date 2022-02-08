Eason leads LSU past Texas A&M 76-68, ends 3-game skid

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tari Eason scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead LSU to a 76-68 victory over Texas A&M. LSU (17-7, 5-6 Southeastern Conference) ended a three-game skid while Texas A&M (15-9, 4-7) pushed its losing streak to seven. Eason shot 7 of 12 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. He has scored in double figures in eight straight games and collected a sixth double-double on the season. Tyrece Radford scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for Texas A&M, which shot 33% from the field and missed 22 of 30 from long range.