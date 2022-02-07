Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 11:33 PM

Canada surges to 4-2 win over US in Olympic women’s hockey

KYMA

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin capped a three-goal run by scoring on a penalty shot with 2:35 left in the second period and Canada upended the defending Olympic champion United States 4-2 to claim the women’s hockey tournament’s top seed entering the playoff round. The two global hockey powers are still expected to meet once more in the gold-medal final next week. Brianne Jenner scored twice, Poulin had a goal and assist and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Canada. Alex Carpenter and Dani Cameranesi scored for the Americans. Maddie Rooney stopped 23 shots.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content