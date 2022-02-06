Polian’s book a behind-the-scenes look at building teams

By The Associated Press

Forget what all those talking heads and self-proclaimed experts are telling you about pro football. Instead, pick up “Super Bowl Blueprints,” the new book by Hall of Famer Bill Polian and renowned sports journalist Vic Carucci. It’s 370 pages of behind the scenes and educational reading that provides insight into how eight franchises built great teams. Polian himself was involved with two of them, the Bills who went to an unprecedented four consecutive Super Bowls in 1990-93, and the Colts who won it in the 2006 season. In each chapter, he not only makes observations about those franchises, but Polian interviews key figures in the building of each team.