Ice dancers propel US to 1st Olympic silver in teams

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — With poise and precision, American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the discipline with a score of 129.17. That was less than a point ahead of the world champion Russians, who had been penalized a point for an overly long lift. That gave Team USA the maximum of 10 points and just about locked up its first silver medal in three editions of the Olympic team competition. The Russians easily won the team gold medal thanks to dominance from history-making Kamila Valieva in the women’s discipline and their strong performance in pairs. The U.S. earned the silver after back-to-back bronze medals at the past two Olympics.