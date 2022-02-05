Zeigler’s 18 lead No. 22 Vols to 81-57 win over Gamecocks

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler matched his career high with 18 points including back-to-back 3-pointers to break open a tight game as No. 22 Tennessee pulled away from South Carolina 81-57. It was the Vols’ fifth straight Southeastern Conference victory. Josiah-James Jordan had a career-best 20 points to lead Tennessee to its eighth win in the past seven games with South Carolina. Zeigler got things going with Tennessee up 40-37 early in the second half with consecutive threes. Tennessee would not be caught by South Carolina. Devin Carter and Erik Stevenson had 13 points each to lead South Carolina.