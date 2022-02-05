Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored 23 points, Kofi Cockburn added 17 and No. 18 Illinois surged in the second half to beat Indiana 74-57. The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers’ home floor. Illinois is 17-5 overall. Race Thompson had 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 12 for Indiana, which fell to 16-6. The Hoosiers got limited minutes from preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who once struggled with foul trouble.