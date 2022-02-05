Bold, brash Rams pair flashy superstars with rock-solid core

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No team in the NFL is built like the Los Angeles Rams because nobody else would dare. No other organization shares the Rams’ unorthodox values and the depth of their faith in themselves. Nobody else treats high draft picks like Los Angeles does, and no team has navigated the minefield of mid-career veteran acquisition with the Rams’ near-perfect success. The team that hasn’t made a first-round draft pick since 2016 and probably won’t make another until at least 2024 is in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. The Rams have enjoyed five winning seasons and three NFC West titles under coach Sean McVay.